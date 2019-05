P.F. Chang's Home Menu is recalling about two million pounds of frozen entrees.

This is for the Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice products.

According to the USDA, the recall is due to a labeling error that should have shown the products contain milk. do not contain the label that they contain milk.

They were sold between October 1st and April 11th with best by dates of September 26th 2019 through April 5th of 2020.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Click here for more information.