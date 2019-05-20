PETA to raise billboard to honor 2,500 chickens killed in Fayette County semi crash

The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals--also known as PETA--plans to put up a billboard to pay tribute to thousands of chickens killed in a semi crash in eastern Iowa.

Around 1:40 a.m. on May 14, a semi hauling 5,000 chickens rolled over into a ditch on Highway 18, about 1 mile west of West Union. About 2,500 chickens were killed.

PETA said it plans to place a billboard by the crash site showing a chicken's face with the words "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

The sign would go near the site of the crash.

"This crash left thousands of birds dead or mangled on the highway, and those who survived will presumably end up under the slaughterhouse knife," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA's billboard will remind people that the best way to prevent tragedies like this is to help keep smart, sensitive chickens off the road in the first place by going vegan."

Authorities said driver Tony Raske, 44, was cited for failing to maintain control. He and a juvenile passenger were treated on scene for injuries.