PCI changing hours in Cedar Rapids; temporarily closing North Liberty building

Physicians' Clinic of Iowa (PCI) in Cedar Rapids said it is changing its hours and limiting entry points to slow the spread of COVID-19.

All visitors will go through a screening process.

The measure takes effect March 30 and only impacts the Cedar Rapids campus.

PCI's campus in Cedar Rapids, including both Medical Pavilions 1 and 2, will adopt an 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule for Monday through Friday. This applies to all PCI clinics and non-PCI tenant organizations.

Available entrances include both skywalks from Parking Ramp E (to either building), the 10th Street entrance by Caribou Coffee (Medical Pavilion 1), the covered walkway entrance from Parking Ramp D (Medical Pavilion 2).

All other entrances will be closed to the public. The free valet is also closed at this time.

PCI North Liberty will be closed temporarily. Katie Braun who is normally PCI’s family medicine provider in North Liberty will continue to see patients at the Cedar Rapids campus.