PBS highlighting women with summer of programming

PBS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the amendment that guaranteed women's right to vote in the United States with a variety of programming this summer.

Gloria Steinem, former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, Toni Morrison and Mae West are among women featured in specials.

Women of color who are political candidates and organizers are highlighted in "And She Could Be Next." "Unladylike2020" features little-known and diverse female trailblazers from the turn of the 20th century in a one-hour broadcast special and 26 digital short films.

An episode of "Antiques Roadshow" focuses on women's contributions by athletes, artists and activists.