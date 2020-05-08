Oxford man sentenced to 27 month in prison for perjury

An Oxford man was sentenced on May 8 to more than two years in federal prison for falsely testifying at the federal firearms trial of a Cedar Rapids man in 2019.

Blayze Harding, 27, pleaded guilty on January 14, 2020, to one count of making a false statement before a federal court.

Officials say during the plea, Harding admitted that he answered falsely to questions asked while he was under oath during the May 14, 2019, trial titled "United States of America v. Carl McArthur."

He also agreed that his false testimony interfered with the administration of justice.

Harding was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term.