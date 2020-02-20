Owners of popular business at Iowa State Fair accused of sales tax evasion, fraud

Owners of a well-known business at the Iowa State Fair are facing several charges of sales tax evasion and fraudulent practices.

The two-story western saloon Diamond Jack's is a prominent part of the Iowa State Fairgrounds, according to KCCI. Court documents show the owners were arrested on multiple charges while operating the business.

The documents do not include the exact number owed, but it does exceed more than $10,000 for each count.

The alleged business practices started in 2016 and went until last year.

All three owners have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

