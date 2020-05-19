Owner of vendor awarded no-bid coronavirus contract charged with felony in assault on woman in November

A Republican donor was awarded millions of dollars in no-bid contracts to supply personal protective equipment to Iowa's executive branch, despite facing a pending felony charge alleging he brutally beat a woman last November.

David Greenspon, owner of Competitive Edge, Inc., is charged with willful injury causing serious injury in the November 2019 assault at his West Des Moines mansion. Police say he kicked and struck the 37-year-old ex-lover numerous times in the head and face, chipping her front tooth and bruising her ribs.

The woman, who was on the floor and intoxicated, recorded part of the alleged attack on her cellphone. Police arrested Greenspon, 63, two weeks later after reviewing the video.

Greenspon has pleaded not guilty under a defense of property theory, arguing that he used appropriate force to remove a trespasser from his home. He allegedly told police that he slapped the woman twice “to try and get her senseful” when she would not leave, but that he didn’t beat her. If convicted, Greenspon faces up to 10 years in prison.

The state doesn’t conduct criminal background checks when awarding contracts and was unaware of the allegations against Greenspon, said Department of Administrative Services spokeswoman Tami Wiencek. The state checks on whether companies are in good standing, she said.

Competitive Edge was awarded $7.2 million in contracts for gowns and goggles with a Des Moines business that has never previously sold either and is known for making Republican campaign signs.