The owner of the Historic Malek Theater in Independence, Anthony Fitz, is asking people to help raise money for repairs.

Owner of historic Malek Theater asking for community's help making repairs

Fitz said his mother bought the theater in 1992, and the doors closed in 1996 when his mother became ill. They have been shut ever since. In 2016, a storm blew the iconic marquee off the top of the roof. Now, water is leaking and damaging much of the inside of the building.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the building in this condition,” Fitz said. “Especially to see all of the damage to the work we’ve already done.”

The City of Independence said they gave notice to Fitz that repairs needed to be made in January or the city could take possession of the building. Since then, Fitz started a GoFundMe page to raise $250 thousand.

“I want to save everything in here,” Fitz said. "I want it to be original to tell the history behind it.”

The State Historical Society of Iowa said there are a number of ways owners of historic buildings, like Fitz, can receive help because the building is registered.

“Sometimes it does take a hot point like this to rally the community to support a historic property,” Communications Manager Michael Morain said.

While the future of the Malek Theater is uncertain, city leaders said they will continue to work with Fitz. Morain said if repairs are made to the building it could mean even more changes to the downtown area.

“This building helps tell the story of Independence,” Morain said. “I hope when this all shakes out there is some community support to preserve this building.”

Fitz is too hoping for community help so he can bring similar memories to that of the ones he has coming to the theater.

“I remember watching the Empire Strikes back," Fitz said. “I was really young, sitting in the front row maybe a couple of seats back. There were a few scenes where you were holding on to your seat.”