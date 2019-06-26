Owner of Manchester can redemption center faces theft charges

The man who bought and reopened a can redemption center in Manchester now faces theft charges.

A criminal complaint shows Greg Rogers either did not pay customers for their cans or didn't give them the correct amount of money for them.

Court records show he stole more than $10,000 between October and mid-April.

Rogers also owns Lightning Lanes.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to Rogers in January after he reopened the closed business.

"There's no profit expected in the business that we have out here. I've done it because the community needs it.," he said in the interview.

Authorities said they started to investigate after getting complaints from the public.