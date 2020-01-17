Overnight warming shelter in danger of closing down

The Waterloo Warming Center inside the Jubilee United Methodist Church just opened up January 6th. Now, it could be shut down as soon as Tuesday.

Waterloo Warming Center inside the Jubilee United Methodist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Waterloo firefighters inspected the center after someone made a complaint. The fire marshal and the chief said they did find some issues.

“It was quickly found out that there was no working smoke alarms, or carbon monoxide detectors in the building,” said Waterloo Fire Department Chief Pat Treloar.

Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz told TV9 there’s a need for more warming shelters.

“Nobody should die from freezing to death in our community,” Schwartz said. “There just aren’t enough other places for people to go, and that’s why we need this facility.”

Treloar says while the building is completely safe as a church, the code changes when the function does.

“Jubilee United Methodist Church, as a church, is a very safe building, they meet code,” Treloar explained. “Where it becomes difficult is when you change the occupancy of the building, which they have done now, to people sleeping in there overnight, it requires other things by code.”

Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz says the shelter now has working smoke alarms, three well-marked exits out from the ground floor shelter, 24-hour video surveillance, two volunteers monitoring the building throughout the night, and no smoking or space heaters allowed.

All of that still doesn't bring it up to code, the building still needs a sprinkler system.

“We support fire regulation and fire safety, but closing down this center is going to put folks out in the cold and risk their death,” Schwartz said.

“We have the same goals, we want everybody to be safe, whether it be safe from the cold, or safe from fire,” Treloar said.

Schwartz is asking people to think of other places near downtown that could be used as an overnight emergency shelter, that are up to overnight residency fire codes.

People are allowed to stay at the warming center through Monday, and then they’ll figure out how to proceed during a meeting on Tuesday.

