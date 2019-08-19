CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- The evening remains quiet, but overnight get set for some storms. A complex of thunderstorms develop in the northwest and pushes across eastern Iowa overnight. 3 am in our northwest zone is the likely time for the start of this event. The storms push southeast with a damaging wind and hail threat. It looks like the strongest storms will be across the Mississippi by 9 am. By Wednesday, with this complex to the east cooler and drier air moves in for the remainder of the week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast overnight.
Overnight storms could be strong
