Overnight storms could be strong

The evening remains quiet, but overnight get set for some storms. A complex of thunderstorms develop in the northwest and pushes across eastern Iowa overnight. 3 am in our northwest zone is the likely time for the start of this event. The storms push southeast with a damaging wind and hail threat. It looks like the strongest storms will be across the Mississippi by 9 am. By Wednesday, with this complex to the east cooler and drier air moves in for the remainder of the week. Stay up to date with the latest forecast overnight.

