Overnight showers and storms

After a daytime round of showers and storms, this evening we catch a bit of a break in the rainfall. However, more showers and storms are expected to develop overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be a warm and humid day with highs approaching the lower to middle 80s. At this point, it looks like the weather for Friday Night Lights football may be dry. Continue to watch for updates as kickoffs approach. Saturday tropical moisture from Imelda moves north with lingering activity into Sunday. Have a great night.

Photo: Pixabay