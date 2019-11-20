Overnight rainfall

Tonight will be a rainy night across eastern Iowa. Showers and storms develop and stay with us on Thursday morning. Overall we are looking for 0.5” to 1” of rainfall from this system. Colder weather flows in behind this storms on strong northwest winds. Expect our highs to be established early on Thursday with falling afternoon temperatures. Friday’s highs stay in the 30s with 40s ahead for the weekend. Well also remain dry Friday through Sunday. Have a good night.