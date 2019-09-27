Overnight closures on Highway 58 in Cedar Falls start this weekend

This weekend, a heavily traveled road in Cedar Falls will close for overnight traffic.

Construction crews in Cedar Falls are doing overnight work on Highway 58. The highway will be closed between Ridgeway Avenue and Greenhill Road starting Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.

It'll open back up to traffic around 7:00 Monday morning.

This is part of the city's overhaul of the intersection of Highway 58 and Viking Road, which has been a dangerous intersection over the past several years.

The goal is to have the $37 million project finished by the end of this year.