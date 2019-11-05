Overland prevails in Cedar Rapids District 2 council election

District 2 incumbent Scott Overland was victorious over challenger Sofia Mehaffey and will remain on the city council for a second term.

Scott Overland (Courtesy Photo)

Overland received 1,412 votes, or 56.2 percent of the vote. Mehaffey earned 1,087 votes, or 43.3 percent. There were 14 write-in votes.

Overland, vice president of investments at Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, ran on a platform that focused on District 2’s neighborhoods, saying his goals were to address the city’s urban flooding issues and bring more affordable housing to Cedar Rapids.

Mehaffey, the community health and nutrition director at Horizons, said she wanted to address senior issues, food insecurity and public health as her top three platform goals.