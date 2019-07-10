Overgrown foliage causing hidden danger at intersections

Summertime growth of plants in eastern Iowa adds a lush green color to the area's landscapes. But, it can also obstruct the view for drivers at intersections on both urban and rural roads.

“On this street alone there is a near miss every single day,” said Shane Schultz of Cedar Rapids.

Schultz believes those near accidents are due to a stop sign in front of his home being partially covered by tree limbs.

“I’d like to see the city come out and what’s actually being blocked,” Schultz said.

The city doesn’t quite work like that. In order for workers to come to address the overgrown foliage, they usually require a complaint to be filed.

“If we see it, or police see it, then we can report it and take care of it, but we really ask for the public’s help,” Scott Hock, City of Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreations Director, said.

Hock said the city receives one to two complaints a week for street signs being blocked. But, in the short time KCRG-TV9 drove around town, we found a number of stop signs and speed limit signs fully or partially covered.

“Just like anything, if you see a pothole we’re missing, or an issue, let us know so we can get out and take care of it,” Hock said.

At the end of the day, they need help from people like Schultz.

“We need to prevent issues like overgrown trees so we don’t have as many accidents,” Schultz said.

Reports can be made on the city's website.