Overflow warming shelter to open for second night in Cedar Rapids

Continued unseasonably cold temperatures have led to a local nonprofit to organize a temporary warming shelter for those who need it for the second night in a row.

An overflow warming shelter is set to open at the Veritas Church in downtown Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 8 p.m. (Mary Green/KCRG)

For Tuesday night, a warming shelter will open at the Veritas Church in downtown Cedar Rapids at 8 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome to show up with no need to call ahead. Willis Dady is also planning to have the First Presbyterian Church open again Wednesday night as a warming shelter.

Denine Rushing, the shelter manager at Willis Dady Homeless Services, said whenever a cold snap hits is when their director begins reaching out to the community for help.

“In those times, our director works very closely with the churches and just individuals in the community and so we are really fortunate that the churches are so generous to open up their space to individuals that are in need of shelter for the night,” Rushing said.

Monday night, the First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids opened up for people to take shelter in. Rushing said when eastern Iowa experiences very cold weather, shelters are quick to fill up and that’s when overflow warming sites are really needed.

There are always limitations to space at shelters, but the shelter manager said they do anything they can to ensure everyone has a place to go.

“We just try to work together with the other agencies to make sure anyone in the community that is in need of shelter, that we are able to offer them a safe, warm place to be at night,” Rushing said.

She said if someone is looking for a place to stay or needs more information to contact Shelter Services at Waypoint and they can help coordinate a place to go.