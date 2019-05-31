Overcrowding of climbers could create dangers on Mount Everest, experienced climber says

At least eleven people died in May climbing Mount Everest- and an eastern Iowan who has climbed up the mountain multiple times says the root of the problem is overcrowding on the mountain.

Mount Everest | Photo Source: shrimpo1967 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

Dr. Chuck Huss, an Iowa City doctor who has climbed Mount Everest four times, said the experience is exhilarating, but it is getting more dangerous than ever to attempt to climb the monumental mountain.

"It's trying to succeed at a goal," Dr. Huss said. "Being there actually is not always very comfortable. It's high, it's cold, it's windy, it's crowded."

Dr. Huss had previously gone on climbing trips to Mount Everest to clean up the paths- including 700 discarded oxygen bottles on the Nepalese side of the mountain in 1998 and 2000. Most recently, Dr. Huss climbed Mount Everest in 2005.

Dr. Huss said as more people come to climb the mountain, people are forced to wait- creating a "traffic jam" on the mountain. He said while the challenge can be a great experience, those trips need to be executed safely.

"It's dangerous," Dr. Huss said. "As an emergency doctor, I know just how dangerous that is- people waiting, running out of oxygen, getting cold not moving, running out of everything."

"I admire people going after their goals and that sort of thing, and I just hope they keep it safe and enjoy themselves," Huss said. "No summit's worth dying, so you need to make judgments and come home with all your fingers and toes."

This year, a record number of people purchased climbing permits that cost $11,000 per person.