Over 50 new food item choices at this year's Iowa State Fair

The list of new food options at the annual Iowa State Fair is lengthy and varied, according to fair organizers on Tuesday.

Over 50 new items will be offered at the 2019 edition of the fair, including entrees, desserts, and side dishes. Multiple deep-fried choices, and others presented on a stick, will be available.

The new options include:

Apple Cider Shake Up

Apple Fritter Funnel Cake

Apple Nachos

Apple Slices with Fresh Ground Honey Roasted Peanut Butter

Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings

Bauder Ultimate Bacon Crisp

Benoits Beignets

Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick

Boozy Pecan Caramel Apple

Breakfast Sandwich – Egg, Corned Beef, and Cheese Biscuit

Brownie Waffle Stick

Campfire Cracker Jacks Caramel Sundae

Caramel Apple Bites

Caramel Apple Cider Shake

Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine

Chicken Parmesan Stick

Chicken Street Tacos

Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick

Chuckie's Pork Strip Basket

Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar

Deep-Fried Deviled Eggs

Dessert Poutine

Dill Pickle Popcorn

Dilly Dog

Double Pork Poutine

Fried Avocado Slices

Funnel Fries

Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jumbo Super Dog

Lemon Sipper with Peppermint

Mexi-Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi

Monster Cookie Popcorn

Orange Creamsicle Milkshake

Orange Sipper with Peppermint

Peach Empanadas

Pete's Steak Popper

Pie Shakes

Rainbow Poutine

Ranch Hand Steak Salad

Salted Caramel Apple Shake

Senora Dog

Sirloin Beef Tip Sandwich

Slaughter House Poutine

Slow Roasted Half Chicken Dinner

Smoked Ham & Eggs

Soft Serve Cookie Dough Cones

Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi

Tangled Onion Pork Po-Boy

The Chief

The Chinese Sweet Corn Cup

The Colossus

The Corn Stacker Cocktail

Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot

Walt's Lemonade Creamsicle

White Cheddar Popcorn

X-Treme Balls

Organizers have already indicated a winner of the 2019 Best New Deal contest, which is a budget-friendly option that costs less than $4. The Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar, from J&L Soukup's Wonder Bar stand, has been awarded that designation. It involves cookies and cream ice cream dipped in chocolate and rolled in crushed Oreo cookies.

Two of three finalists for the Best New Food contest were also announced by fair organizers. They included Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap, sold by G Mig's Wrap Stand, which includes a cheddar tortilla, beef pot roast, white rice mixed with chorizo, roasted green chilies, cheddar jack cheese, candy corn salsa, corn tortilla pieces, and sour cream. The Chief, sold by The Rib Shack, includes Navajo barbecue-fried bread, slow-smoked beef brisket, cilantro-lime slaw, and sour cream, was another finalist.

Fairgoers can vote for the third finalist using the Iowa State Fair app on smart devices. Voting for that ends on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m.

The three total finalists can be sampled and voted on for the fair's People's Choice Best New Food winner between Thursday, August 8, and Monday, August 12. The winner is announced on Wednesday, August 14.

The Iowa State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18, 2019.