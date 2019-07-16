Over 50 new food item choices at this year's Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The list of new food options at the annual Iowa State Fair is lengthy and varied, according to fair organizers on Tuesday.
Over 50 new items will be offered at the 2019 edition of the fair, including entrees, desserts, and side dishes. Multiple deep-fried choices, and others presented on a stick, will be available.
The new options include:
Apple Cider Shake Up
Apple Fritter Funnel Cake
Apple Nachos
Apple Slices with Fresh Ground Honey Roasted Peanut Butter
Bacon Wrapped Pig Wings
Bauder Ultimate Bacon Crisp
Benoits Beignets
Berkshire Bacon Balls on a Stick
Boozy Pecan Caramel Apple
Breakfast Sandwich – Egg, Corned Beef, and Cheese Biscuit
Brownie Waffle Stick
Campfire Cracker Jacks Caramel Sundae
Caramel Apple Bites
Caramel Apple Cider Shake
Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine
Chicken Parmesan Stick
Chicken Street Tacos
Chocolate Brownie Waffle Stick
Chuckie's Pork Strip Basket
Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar
Deep-Fried Deviled Eggs
Dessert Poutine
Dill Pickle Popcorn
Dilly Dog
Double Pork Poutine
Fried Avocado Slices
Funnel Fries
Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap
Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Jumbo Super Dog
Lemon Sipper with Peppermint
Mexi-Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi
Monster Cookie Popcorn
Orange Creamsicle Milkshake
Orange Sipper with Peppermint
Peach Empanadas
Pete's Steak Popper
Pie Shakes
Rainbow Poutine
Ranch Hand Steak Salad
Salted Caramel Apple Shake
Senora Dog
Sirloin Beef Tip Sandwich
Slaughter House Poutine
Slow Roasted Half Chicken Dinner
Smoked Ham & Eggs
Soft Serve Cookie Dough Cones
Strawberry Chocolate Cheesecake Chimi
Tangled Onion Pork Po-Boy
The Chief
The Chinese Sweet Corn Cup
The Colossus
The Corn Stacker Cocktail
Tiramisu Injection Cone with Flavor Shot
Walt's Lemonade Creamsicle
White Cheddar Popcorn
X-Treme Balls
Organizers have already indicated a winner of the 2019 Best New Deal contest, which is a budget-friendly option that costs less than $4. The Cookies and Cream Wonder Bar, from J&L Soukup's Wonder Bar stand, has been awarded that designation. It involves cookies and cream ice cream dipped in chocolate and rolled in crushed Oreo cookies.
Two of three finalists for the Best New Food contest were also announced by fair organizers. They included Georgie's Roast with the Most Wrap, sold by G Mig's Wrap Stand, which includes a cheddar tortilla, beef pot roast, white rice mixed with chorizo, roasted green chilies, cheddar jack cheese, candy corn salsa, corn tortilla pieces, and sour cream. The Chief, sold by The Rib Shack, includes Navajo barbecue-fried bread, slow-smoked beef brisket, cilantro-lime slaw, and sour cream, was another finalist.
Fairgoers can vote for the third finalist using the Iowa State Fair app on smart devices. Voting for that ends on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m.
The three total finalists can be sampled and voted on for the fair's People's Choice Best New Food winner between Thursday, August 8, and Monday, August 12. The winner is announced on Wednesday, August 14.
The Iowa State Fair runs from August 8 through August 18, 2019.