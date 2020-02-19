Over 200 pounds of marijuana, THC cartridges allegedly found after Interstate 80 traffic stop

A woman is facing drug-related charges after being stopped on Interstate 80 west of Des Moines on Tuesday, according to court filings.

At around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, a 2019 GMC Yukon with New Mexico plates, being driven by Margaret Michelle Gnewikow, 52, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was stopped by the Iowa State Patrol on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 110. This is located near De Soto, or west of West Des Moines.

The trooper said that Gnewikow had been pulled over following observed traffic violations. While conducting the stop, the trooper said she noticed numerous duffle bags and boxes in the back of the vehicle. A K9 unit indicated the presence of narcotics, which the trooper used as probable cause for a search.

The search allegedly turned up around 130 pounds of marijuana and 71 pounds of THC cartridges inside the bags and boxes. After the trooper made this discovery, Gnewikow allegedly told her that she was taking the drugs to Wisconsin on behalf of a family member from California.

Gnewikow was arrested and charged with a controlled substance violation, a class C felony, prohibited acts by a registrant, an aggravated misdemeanor, and a tax stamp violation, a class D felony.

This arrest follows another stop in late January that hundreds of pounds of marijuana products in duffle bags. Law enforcement has drawn no connection between the incidents.

Gnewikow is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

Reporting from television station KCCI contributed to this story.