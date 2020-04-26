Over 1,000 employees to be laid off at Prairie Meadows in Altoona

Prairie Meadows Hotel & Casino will lay off more than 1,000 of its staff members beginning in May, two officials told television station KCCI on Saturday.

Danny Homan, the president of AFSCME Council 61 which represents Prairie Meadows employees, said the layoffs will begin May 3.

The Altoona casino, owned by Polk County and operated by a non-profit board of directors, employs more than 1,300 people. A county official told KCCI all but about 70 staff members will be temporarily laid off.

The official said the laid-off staff will still receive health benefits and the casino hopes to reopen on June 1.

A Prairie Meadows spokesperson said the casino had no comment, but would release more information Monday.

Read the original story on KCCI's website.