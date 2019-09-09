Outdoor warning siren malfunctions in Iowa City

An outdoor warning siren malfunctioned this morning in Iowa City, with the weather a potential cause, according to city officials.

According to Eric Nurnberg, deputy fire chief for the Iowa City Fire Department, said that a police officer noticed a warning siren that was generating a low-volume noise while patrolling this morning. It is located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Boyrum Street.

A lightning strike is considered a possible though speculative cause, but Nurnberg said that no official determination has been made as to why the siren was making a sound. No severe weather was occurring in the Iowa City area at the time.

The company that the city contracts to maintain the outdoor warning siren network in Iowa City is looking into the malfunction.