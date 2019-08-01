Ousted Dept. of Human Services director: Reynolds' aides lying

Ousted Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven says aides to Gov. Kim Reynolds are lying when they say he never objected to paying a portion of the salary of a governor's staffer out of his budget.

Ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry Foxhoven sits at a news conference Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in West Des Moines, Iowa, where he said aides to Gov. Kim Reynolds are lying when they say he never objected to paying the salary of a governor's staffer out of his budget. Foxhoven, a 67-year-old legal scholar known for his frequent workplace praise of the late rapper Tupac Shakur, said he raised the issue more than once and declined to agree to pay most of the salary of the governor's deputy chief of staff, Paige Thorson, without legal advice. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

Foxhoven said Thursday he raised the issue more than once and wouldn't agree to pay most of the salary of the governor's deputy chief of staff, Paige Thorson, without legal advice. Foxhoven says he thought it might be illegal because Thorson would no longer be doing significant Medicaid work in the new fiscal year, which began July 1.

Reynolds issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying Foxhoven never raised such concerns and never asked the staff for a legal opinion. Reynolds says "I would never ask anyone to do something they thought was illegal." She says many factors contributed to her decision to seek Foxhoven's resignation but didn't list those factors.

Foxhoven is filing a legal claim of wrongful termination, alleging he was the victim of whistleblower retaliation. Foxhoven was asked to step down in June. The 67-year-old administrator gained attention earlier when his frequent workplace praise of the late rapper Tupac Shakur came to light after his firing.