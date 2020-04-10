Our good Friday gives way to a wet Easter weekend

After a Good Friday weather-wise we see changes ahead for Easter weekend. Southerly winds build tonight, beginning to usher in some moisture. Highs will be near 50 on Saturday ahead of this storm. Expect rain to develop on Saturday, transitioning to a rain/snow mix or all snow the later we get into Easter Sunday. The track of the low is key with this system as to when this wintry mix moves in. Stay up to date on the latest forecast through this weekend. Looking into next week a reinforcing shot of cold air is still on the way with scattered snow showers. Have a Happy Easter Weekend and Stay Healthy!