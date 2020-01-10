Our first winter storm of 2020 arrives

A two-part storm moves across the state. Winter Storm Warnings are in place for most of the viewing area. We are seeing the first part now with a wintry mix transitioning to snow into the overnight hours. After a break more snow is forecast Saturday afternoon into the night time hours. When it’s all said and done it looks like a 3-6” blanket of snow will cover Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City, and Waterloo. Watch for some blowing snow in outlying areas tonight and especially later on Saturday. Have a great night and a safe weekend!