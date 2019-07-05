Our Town West Liberty and what's next for the future

Where does West Liberty go from 2019? It's a city with a very diverse population, a successful high school that offers a path to college through its dual language program and offering AP courses.

From our week in Our Town West Liberty, city leaders are looking for another primary business in town, even as the housing growth on the north end of the city is striking.

Add in West Liberty Foods and 1,500 jobs, or a smaller, tech-based company like Shaking Earth Digital but there is always a goal to reach.

"You'd like to see us get another industry," said JJ Garcia, president of the West Liberty Chamber of Commerce. "We just haven't been able to get that big one to come in, get off the Interstate a little bit more and come to West Liberty and I know the city has some ideas in place."

For education and recreation, West Liberty wants to be a place people consider. It's why Megan Zalzala came back from the nation's second-largest city.

"I feel like you can accomplish anything in a small town like West Liberty," said Zalzala. "Before we never had the opportunity when we lived in L.A., we have our own business here. The arts council is doing more outreach and teaching as well as the library. They do so many things with you. Classes, after-school programs."

This can include improvements planned for Kimberly Park for those hot summer afternoons to cool off. The West Liberty Index reported, last year, on the push for a substantial renovation at the park to update the playground equipment from a half-century ago.

Perhaps the city also reveals a feeling that a young person belongs, as Laisha Medina, the top-flight student we met earlier this week, says about the city she's lived in for eleven of her 15 years.

"It makes you feel like you fit in here, especially as the minority is the majority, which in most places it isn't," said Medina, a sophomore at West Liberty. "Being part of this majority, I feel like there is a community I can take to if I'm having issues. They're just very supporting."

