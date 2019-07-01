Our Town West Liberty: A Preview For The Week

As Our Town 2019 takes the KCRG-TV 9 cameras and crews to West Liberty, we’ll spend this week going through this city of 3,700 in Muscatine County.

Incorporated in 1868, West Liberty has kept a steady population throughout the decade and is nearly double the population of 1950 (1,866). Yet the background of the people who call West Liberty “home” also is different. People of Latino heritage make up more than half of the city, including 52% in the 2010 census.

West Liberty Foods keeps its namesake as the city’s most well-known employer and city leaders are also looking for another major employer to set up headquarters or a major facility within the city.

Throughout the week, we’ll look at West Liberty High School, which almost always places in the Top 10 or Top 20 of Iowa’s “Best High Schools”. The influence of people of Latino-heritage is a can’t miss in the city. West Liberty also boasts Iowa’s only puppet theatre and we’ll close the week looking at what’s next for the city.

Come along with us all week on KCRG-TV 9 for Our Town West Liberty.

