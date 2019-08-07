Our Town Asbury buys Meadows Golf Club to keep western border open

The Asbury community of about 5,500 has it's own golf course. The Meadows Golf Club is an 18 hole golf course that sits on the western edge of town.

Juniors can play for $10 during the week and Dubuque County residents can play 18 for less than $30. Asbury owns this public-private club and the purchase was strategic, it allows the town to keep expanding. And it is also an amenity that is attractive to many families.

"The course was bought by the city of Asbury a number of years ago. It's a semi-private course now. We have about 135 members and then it is open to the public. All they have to do is call and make a tee time. They can play if they have nothing going on," Patrick Murphy with the Meadows said.

Murphy says the city is committed to investing in the golf course and this September the city is redoing the bunkers.