Our September summer continues

No change to the summertime weather we have been seeing for the next two days. Overnight once again a round of showers and storms is likely to develop, lasting into the morning. The favored area continues to be northern Iowa. Hot and humid conditions, by September standards, are ahead for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday brings a cold front across the state, with a widespread chance for storms, but also a more comfortable air mass our way for the end of the week. Have a great night!