Missing Ottumwa man found safe

UPDATE: He has been found safe, police said.

Police in Ottumwa are looking for a missing 34-year-old man.

Audie Lee Templeton, of 218 N. Van Buren was last seen Monday night, authorities said.

He's described as a white man who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair, police said. He was wearing eyeglasses, a heavy brown coat, shoes and pants.

Police said Templeton is mentally handicapped and sometimes walks on or around railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-683-0661.

