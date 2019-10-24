Oskaloosa man facing charges after 10-month-old brought to hospital

An Oskaloosa man is facing charges after investigators said an infant child was brought to a hospital in Mahaska County.

A release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations said authorities arrested Richard Grylls, 35, at his Oskaloosa home on Wednesday without incident.

Authorities said the investigation began on Oct. 16 after a 10-month-old child was brought to the Mahaska County Hospital with multiple injuries.

The infant is expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities. No other details were released about the child.

Grylls is charged with assault and child endangerment causing injuring against a non-relative infant. He is currently in the Mahaska County Jail without bond.