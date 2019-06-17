Oskaloosa man charged with multiple sex crime violations

A southeast Iowa man has been charged with various sex-related crimes with underage females following an investigation by state and local authorities.

Andrew James Richardson, 30, of Oskaloosa, was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of enticement of a minor, and four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. All of the charges are felonies.

According to the Albia Police Department and the state Division of Criminal Investigation, they received a report of images of a sexually-explicit nature being sent to a social media user who claimed to be a 16-year-old boy. Police said that the account allegedly belonged to Richardson.

Further investigation by law enforcement allegedly found more sexually-explicit photographs of underage females in Richardson's possession. Police also said that there was evidence that he had sexual contact with an underage female.

Richardson is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

Authorities say the investigation is still open and are seeking more information. Those who have information can contact the Albia Police Department at 641-932-7815 or the Division of Criminal Investigation at 515-725-6010.