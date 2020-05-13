Organizations offering job assistance, scholarship to Iowa's unemployed

The latest Iowa unemployment data show more than 180,000 Iowans are out of work after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced many employers to cut positions, but some eastern Iowa organizations trying to help people see a brighter employment future.

Carla Andorf, the dean of the workforce services program at Kirkwood Community College, said being in isolation in the middle of a pandemic might be the right time to find the best, next job.

"We want to get to know you, understand what your needs are and what your goals are and where you want to go to meet those goals. Then we will help figure out all of this pieces behind the scenes that need to fall into place to help get you there," Andorf said.

Andorf said the program can help people develop skills that can enable promotions or other opportunities when they do return to work.

"It can really show employers that you are dedicated and committing to self-improvement and growing if you take advantage of these types of programs,” Andorf said.

Andorf said some of their services do come at a cost, but given current unemployment numbers, many people will qualify for grants or awards.

Just like at DeltaV Code School in Cedar Rapids. The coding and software development school is offering a free, one-day virtual course. Aaron Horn, the organization's chief operating officer, said it gives people the chance to see if it's something they want to commit to. It's also waving fees for 100 people for the next level, the Coding 102 course, a $1,000 dollar value.

"We see unemployment climbing up, more Iowans are looking for opportunities, so we decided what can we do to help those that are looking for new opportunities jump into software development?" Horn said.

Horn said Iowa is suffering a 'tech talent crunch' and that there are 3,000 tech jobs open in the state, and not enough people to fill them The organization is also offering, for the first time, 10 full-ride scholarships for its 20-week course, a value of $20,000.

Horn said the scholarships are diversity or low-income based and provides a lot of opportunities.

"It's to be able to get people to from knowing potentially nothing about coding to being a junior level full stack developer in 20 weeks’ time," Horn said.

