Organizers in Waterloo hosting a free hand sanitizer drive-up

Main Street Waterloo, Iowa Irish Fest and Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery are teaming up to host a free hand sanitizer drive-up on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Young Arena Parking lot.

The organizers will hand out free personal size bottles while supplies last.

After handing out more than 5,000 free bottles to the community, Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery says it realized the need was far greater.

Cedar Ridge then created 1 quart, 1 gallon and 5 gallon bulk size containers, with the goal to get hand sanitizer to the people that need it most.

The company says the effort puts its alcohol to good use and keeps their staff employed while the visitor center is closed.

For more information visit www.crwine.com.