Organizations and neighborhoods work together to reduce gun violence in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Police responded to five substantiated reports of shots fired in less than three days.

Many across the community are wondering what they can do to help curb this violence, that's happening even with teenagers.

Four of the five incidents happened in a stretch of just a few blocks. It started Friday morning at Bever Avenue and 20th Street Southeast. Two happened on Friday night in southeast and southwest Cedar Rapids.Two more were in southeast Cedar Rapids Saturday and Sunday.

Three of the five shots fired reports happened in Wellington Heights. The action was easy to spot for neighbors.

“That first night it was a quick five or six pop pop up and you knew it was gunshots and not fireworks or anything like that,” Chris Dorrance said. "A kid ran by and he cut it short there. And actually ran across the grass in front of my house and went into the alley."

Dorrance saw a car filled with people drive away. He's most concerned about their age range.

"Teenagers they all have some form of peer pressure whether its do something with your hair,” Dorrance said. "But this has gotten to a whole new level with guns involved."

For two years, a task force looked at ways to reduce gun violence in Cedar Rapids. The city and county allocated money to create a position.

Recently, Rachel Rockwell started as the program officer. She's looking to connect with other organizations to create safe places for kids to go and connect with potential mentors.

"How do we make those connections and strengthen them, and impact youth soon and quickly not 10 or 15 years for now,” Rockwell said.

Rockwell's position is housed at the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation. Staff members are going through grant applications for various new summer programs. They hope to have those plans finalized by the end of April.