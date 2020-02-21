Organization supports state bill to remove Child Protection Services

A bill in the state legislature would eliminate Child Protection Services. Instead, it calls for a new organization that would be independent of the Department of Human Services, called the Department of Family Stabilization and Preservation.

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A report on Monday detailed a DHS investigation into the death of Natalie Finn, a 16-year-old girl from West Des Moines who died from starvation in 2016. The report said people called into Iowa's Child Abuse hotline concerned about the girl and her siblings 14 times, starting in 2005.

Members of the Families United Action Network say the new organization is needed to provide more oversight of DHS. That network has been working to get this bill passed for five years.

“It makes sure that resources that are dedicated to preserving and stabilizing families are used efficiently, effectively, and more appropriately," said Toya Johnson, Families United Action Network executive director.

Johnson says a new agency would have proper accountability if it's separated. It would not be a privatization, though.

