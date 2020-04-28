Organization looking for bike donations in greater Linn County area

An organization in Linn County is seeking donations of bicycles to help people who may have no other form of transportation available during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization, a group made up of elected and appointed officials from several Linn County municipalities to coordinate transportation planning and investments, is seeking bicycles that people are not using to be repurposed for those who need transportation.

"They have no way to get to work, no way to get out of their home, no way to get groceries. Having a bicycle is a great way for transportation," Brandon Whyte, multimodal transportation planner for Corridor MPO, said.

So far, Corridor MPO has about 27 of the 45 bikes they expect to need.

The bikes can be in any condition, as members of the organization will get them fixed for use. Whyte or others will arrange to pick up the bicycle from a donor and will return it to them if they are unable to find a person in need. The organization is mainly seeking adult bikes, which is the group most affected by the lack of public transportation during the pandemic.

Whyte said that arranging bicycle donations now could help ensure the safety of transit riders when services resume.

"We're still going to have to maintain social distancing," Whyte said. "So, if we can shift some of that transit demand to cycling, we can better support the transit riders who do use transit when it comes back."

Those interested in donating a bicycle can contact Whyte at (319) 640-7371 or via email.