Organization in Linn County looking for new members to help prevent drug abuse

As new drug trends start to emerge, one group is looking for the public to be their eyes and ears in the community.

The Linn County Coalition for Safe and Healthy Communities is opening its organization up for new members. They are a group that works to prevent substance abuse, while pushing for healthy neighborhoods.

Normally it's police and other agencies that only show up to the meetings.

Now they want everyone. Organizers want to get fresh ideas on prevention methods from people living in the neighborhoods where drug use is happening.

The group meets every third Wednesday at the Ladd Library in Cedar Rapids on Williams Boulevard Southwest. In the past, they have worked to crack down on homeowners that knowingly allowed underage drinking.

They also pushed for tobacco free parks. Organizers say they want people to care about the neighborhoods they live in.

“We want to have community members feel connected to the coalition. Even if they don't necessarily have a story of substance abuse in their family, or if they don't have a personal connection to it,” said Jeff Meyers with Area Substance Abuse Council. “We want to get people to care about wellness in general.”

The meetings start at 9:30am, and last about an hour .Their next one is this Wednesday the 17th. People that want to join the coalition can just show up. Meyers is organizing the coalition. He can be reached at JMeyers@asac.us

