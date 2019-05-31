Organ involved in 2008 flood gets new home

A Cedar Rapids church is giving a pipe organ a new home. It's an instrument that has historic ties to eastern Iowa.

The newly refurbished pipe organ is at St. Matthew Catholic Church on 1st Ave. in Cedar Rapids. It was once housed in the First Christian Church, which was damaged in the 2008 flood.

Workers salvaged the organ, but then it sat in storage before being auctioned off to a church in Kansas City. That church ended up not using it. Now it's made its way back to Cedar Rapids and a new home at St. Matthew's.

"I've had a parishioner and choir member say the organ is alive. It breathes. And I said, 'Yes.' And although an electric organ may be able to replicate a really good version of or imitation of the sound of that specific pipe, it can't produce the same breathing effect," said Andrew Kreigh, Director of Music and Liturgy.

Nearly 2,000 pipes make up the organ. Construction began last August and ended just before Easter.