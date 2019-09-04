Organ, eye, tissue donors can now register on hunting, fishing licences in Iowa

A new registry makes it possible for Iowans to become an organ donor when they get hunting and fishing licenses.

The Iowa Donor Network and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources launched the registry on Sept. 4.

It's called Logan's Law after Logan Luft, of Charles City, who died at age 15 in 2017 after an all-terrain vehicle crash. He saved many lives by becoming an organ donor.

His father Leonard Luft and other relatives sought the bill in his memory after seeing organ donor stickers on hunting and fishing licenses in Minnesota.

The bill passed unanimously before getting Gov. Reynold's signature in May 2019.

Logan's Law requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to include organ donor information in hunting safety courses and to provide the designation of organ donor on hunting and fishing license applications. Anyone at least age 14 may check an organ donor box with a parent's signature.

Seventy-four percent of Iowan adults are registered donors, according to the Iowa Donor Network. More than 113,000 people in the U.S. are on the transplant waiting list and an average of 22 people die each day because there are not enough organs available.

The Iowa Donor Network hopes the registry will decrease the transplant waiting list.