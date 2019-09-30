Ordinance proposed to regulate after-hours businesses in Cedar Rapids

The City of Cedar Rapids is looking into putting more restrictions on certain businesses that operate between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., which it said is going to make people safer.

The City of Cedar Rapids held a meeting for input on a proposed ordinance that would regulate after-hours businesses on Sept. 30, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

The city is considering a new ordinance that would apply to “after-hour businesses,” also known as after-hours clubs, which are open after other clubs and bars close at 2:00 a.m. But these new restrictions would also apply to pop-up events, which are sometimes held in spaces like warehouses.

The city held a public meeting Monday to hear feedback on a proposed ordinance that would apply to these businesses, which do not serve alcohol but do have bring-your-own-beer-and-wine policies.

It would require them to have another type of license to operate in this way.

The city said these businesses are largely unregulated, and police have responded to them for multiple calls of fights and shots fired in the last two years.

Safe CR Manager Amanda Grieder said having this license in place would also allow certain inspections to be completed to ensure safety.

“For example, fire inspections may be required, building inspections may be required to make sure that that building is used in the appropriate way that it was meant to be used for in terms of safety,” Grieder said.

The ordinance, which is based in part on regulations in place in cities like Des Moines and Waterloo, would also allow police and firefighters to enter businesses when there are ordinance violations.

The city says this new license would not be required for businesses that currently have a liquor license, or for businesses like gas stations, grocery stores, or hotels and motels.

For anyone who wants to give input on this proposed ordinance, there’s another public meeting this Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Police Department.