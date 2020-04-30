Orchestra Iowa cancels the rest of the season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orchestra Iowa has decided to cancel the rest of its season.

This does include any previously postponed events and will impact events through June 20, 2020.

“While we are disappointed that we could not continue bringing live performances to our community, the ongoing health and care for our audiences, musicians, school families, and staff must remain our top priority,” said Jeff Collier, Chief Executive Officer for Orchestra Iowa. “We enthusiastically await the time when we can once again bring people together to share in the beauty and inspiration of live orchestral music.”

These are the performances and events canceled:

Covalent Bloom, Opus Concert Café, March 27-29

Mozart’s Requiem, Paramount Theatre, April 4

First Friday Jazz: Mike Conrad Trio, Opus Concert Café, May 1

Now Hear This, Opus Concert Café, May 5

Music of Queen, Paramount Theatre, May 16

Rach 3, Coralville Center for the Performing Arts & Paramount Theatre, May 29-30

First Friday Jazz, Opus Concert Café, June 5

Now Hear This, Opus Concert Café, June 9

Pied Piper Brass Concerts, May 7-9

Orchestra Iowa School Recital, May 9