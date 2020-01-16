Options still available to keep people out of the cold in inclement weather

With snow expected to arrive in Cedar Rapids around lunchtime Friday, many people will head indoors to keep out of it.

People without a warm place to stay overnight can spend the night at Cedar Rapids' overflow shelter on the city's northwest side. (RANDY DIRCKS/KCRG)

But people experiencing homelessness have to leave the overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids each morning by 8 a.m.

However local organizations have a plan to make sure everyone has a place to go in the cold.

Once the overflow shelter, located at the Linn County Fillmore Center at 520 11th St. NW, closes, people can go across the street to the Salvation Army for breakfast. Then shuttles pick people up to stay at the Ground Transportation Center or downtown library until the shelter reopens at 6 p.m.

People can also stay warm at the Waypoint office near the library when it opens at 8 a.m.

Waypoint said it’s rare that the library closes because of the weather or that buses would be grounded.

But there’s also a plan for those circumstances, too.

“We would probably explore ways to keep the shelter open, kind of like we did last year. Tapping into some volunteers or adjusting our budget a little bit so that we can keep it open for the duration of the time that buses are not running,” Waypoint Director of Housing Services J’nae Peterman said.

So far, Peterman said more than 200 people have stayed at the overflow shelter since it opened for winter, and the shelter reached a peak in the number of people staying there on Wednesday night at 84 people.