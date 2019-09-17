Oppressive humidity pulled all the way to Canada this week

The huge ridge of warm high pressure over us refuses to budge, leading to oppressive humidity being pulled well to the north. In fact, as low pressure develops off to our west, July-like mugginess will be pulled all the way to northern Minnesota and even into south-central Canada!

With this much moisture being pulled north this late in the season, we’re bound to see locally heavy rainfall amounts and possibly some stronger thunderstorms.

Look for this high humidity to be locked in through at least Saturday.