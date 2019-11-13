Opportunity Zones in Dubuque includes area with high investment

A project in Dubuque is raising another question about a federal program meant to spur development in low-income areas.

The Port of Dubuque is in one of the city's Opportunity Zones. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Opportunity Zones offers tax breaks for developers in low-income areas. But already this week, TV9 has looked at zones in Coralville that includes the Coral Ridge Mall, and Gray's investigative team found loopholes and waste in the program across the country.

Dubuque has two Opportunity Zones, one in the first census tract which includes the Port of Dubuque. The river-front area has office space, a hotel, and casino, many of the amenities that Dubuque leaders first envisioned for it back in the early 2000s. However, the master plan for the Port originally called for residential living, which hasn't happened yet.

Elizabeth Fleming, a young professional who works in the Port, thinks it'd be great to live in the area, too.

"I know there's a lot of offices that hire young professionals, so I thought it might be a nice option to work where they live," Fleming said.

This is something Merge Urban Development wants to make happen.

"We are filling in this last piece, and that's exciting to us," Brent Dahlstrom, Merge CEO, said.

Dahlstrom's company has proposed developing a $20 million, mixed-use building. It will include more than 180 apartment units and retail space. Merge specifically develops in Opportunity Zones.

"Without the Opportunity Zone legislation passing, we wouldn't be here and this project might not happen," Dahlstrom said.

Projects like this are one reason Jill Connors, Dubuque Economic Development Director, said the city wanted the Opportunity Zone designation.

"It's something that we don't have right now, so it's exciting to have the type of housing that young professionals are looking for when they come to find a job here," Connors said.

With more than $400 million in recent development, the Port of Dubuque seems far from qualifying as an economically struggling Opportunity Zone. However, it qualified because of the census tract it's in. In the entire area, the median income is only about $24,000, well below the city average of $60,000.

Even though the Merge development is in a low-income area, the apartment units won't be considered affordable. While the project doesn't address Dubuque's affordable housing need, the city said it still helps.

"The need is in general, of all different types of housing," Connors said. "So we need affordable housing and market-rate housing and we need residential and we need homeowner."

Dahlstrom argued any development ultimately helps the city as a whole, which he said fits with the goal of Opportunity Zones.

"The more that Dubuque and other communities can build on their core and create that type of 24-hour environment, it helps everyone on the spectrum, every income-level, whether that's low-income or a higher-income," Dahlstrom said.

Fleming wants to see more housing options in the Port but hopes people like her can afford to live there.

"Being able to find the point where people can afford to live in these places as well as bring a little bit more room in their budget at the end of the month," Fleming said.

As well as being in an Opportunity Zone, the city is also giving Merge a land acquisition grant of nearly $500,000, as well as 10 years of Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, rebates.