Opponents of abortion bills set to protest in Cedar Rapids Tuesday

In recent days, state legislatures in Missouri, Alabama and Georgia have either passed bills or are considering bills to limit abortions, or ban them in nearly all circumstances.

Opponents nationwide on Tuesday are expected to protest. That includes demonstrations in Iowa.

One of these protests will take place in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Area chapter of Indivisible Iowa is organizing it at the corner of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE in front of the federal courthouse. It's set to start at noon.

Other states are also discussing the abortion issue in their legislatures. The Mississippi Abortion law heads to the federal court on Tuesday. The law bans abortion after six weeks, except when the mother's life is at risk. The state's governor signed it in March.

In Virginia, a federal lawsuit looks to overturn four abortion laws. The laws include one that stops nurse practitioners and physician's assistants from completing first-trimester abortions.