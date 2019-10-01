Opponents adjust schedules after Grinnell cancels rest of its football season

As the Cornell football team prepared for its game this weekend against Macalester College, the Rams just found out they’ll have one fewer home game this season, with a Nov. 9 matchup against Grinnell now canceled.

The Cornell football team practices at Van Metre Field on Oct. 1, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

“They’ve been a long-standing conference opponent and a rival for Cornell, and we always enjoy playing against Grinnell,” Keith Hackett, Cornell Director of Athletics, said.

Hackett said he was disappointed to learn not just that that game had been canceled, but that Grinnell had officially called off its entire football season Tuesday.

“Disappointed for our student-athletes, that we have one less game, and for their student-athletes that don’t get to finish the season,” Hackett said.

Grinnell started the season 0-3 and scored just three points in those games, but it wasn’t the poor performance that led to the cancelation of its remaining schedule.

The Pioneers kicked off the 2019 season with only 39 players on their roster, and after the first three games, 11 of them were hurt, leaving just 28 healthy players able to compete.

Grinnell Director of Athletics Andy Hamilton said he wasn’t willing to risk their health and safety by playing the remainder of the games.

“It will definitely be tough, especially given I played football here, in some part came to Grinnell to be a football player, on the one hand,” Hamilton said. “But on the other hand, we are absolutely making the right decision for student-athletes.”

Grinnell said it plans to ramp up recruiting over the next several months to avoid this situation again.

“So that in 2020, we’ll have a larger squad and we’ll put a squad on the field that can play a full set of contests,” Hamilton said.

With the 2019 season gone, the games the Pioneers were supposed to play will now count as “no contests” against their opponents, including Cornell.

That game was supposed to be the Rams’ Senior Day, but Cornell said now it’ll just be a bye week.

“I don’t think at this point in the season we’re going to find another opponent,” Hackett said.

Senior Day will most likely be pushed back to a conference game the following weekend against an opponent to be determined later, according to Hackett.

“It’s important for our seniors, and it’s important for their families, so hopefully, we’ll get the approval to go ahead on the 16th. I’m very, very confident we will,” Hackett said.

While Hackett said he was disappointed that Grinnell’s season was canceled, he added that he believes the Pioneers’ athletic department made the right call in putting health and safety first.