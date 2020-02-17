Operations manager at Iowa DOT named agency's new director

An operations manager at the Iowa Department of Transportation has been named the agency's permanent director.

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has appointed Scott Marler, a 22-year veteran of the department who has worked in traffic operations, highway project development and regulatory compliance. He began work on Monday.

"I’m tremendously humbled and honored to be chosen by Governor Reynolds to join her team as Director of the Iowa Department of Transportation,” Marler said, in a statement. “I look forward to serving the citizens of our great state with the incredibly talented team at the Iowa DOT and to work with our partners and stakeholders to meet our common goal of making Iowa the safest and most efficient transportation system in the country."

He succeeds Mark Lowe who was asked to resign by Reynolds in December. She's cited a change in leadership as her only reason.

Marler was the director of the operations division which has oversight of the construction and materials bureau, maintenance, motor vehicle enforcement and the traffic and safety bureau.