Operation Quickfind issued for Tyquandis Gordon, 11

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for 11-year-old Tyquandis Gordon. He was last seen Friday, October 25, at just before 2 p.m. at 1906 Park Ave SE.

He is 4 foot, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Gordon was wearing black tennis shoes, black pants, and a black sweatshirt with a red stripe.

He has dog bite scars on his left arm. Gordon has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and explosive disorder.

Call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 with any information on his whereabouts.