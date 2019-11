The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Tristan Christopher Allen O'Brien.

He is 15 years old, weighs 137 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. O'Brien was wearing washed out jeans, and a blue, white, and red wind jacket.

Police say he was last seen near 7th Avenue and 10th Street in Marion on Thursday.

Call authorities with any information on where O'Brien could be.